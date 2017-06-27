O

n June 27, 2017 GNC the nation's largest specialty vitamin retailer announced its annual product award winners. GNC singled out less than ten companies and products for special awards.

One award winner in particular received strong praise. Nugenix a free testosterone booster and the top selling product in the Men's Vitality category.

As we grow older it can be tougher and tougher to keep up. Maybe you're struggling to work out? Perhaps you feel sluggish and slow. Are you seeing progress in the mirror or is your body going downhill?

Your energy and performance levels may not be as intense as they once were and you want the 'youthful you' to return.

But, how can you improve even as you grow older?

For men, the solution is found in free testosterone.

Your bloodstream contains two types of testosterone: bonded testosterone and free testosterone.

Bonded testosterone attaches to molecules in the body and is mostly ineffective. However, the 'free' testosterone can enter your cells easily and plays a vital role in helping you feel stronger, with more energy and vitality.

In short, free testosterone helps a man…well…be a man!

High free testosterone levels are linked to increased drive, better performance, and heightened confidence. Maintaining an optimal free testosterone level is absolutely vital for men who want to get the most out of their bodies.

But how do men raise their free testosterone levels?

This is where it gets a little complicated. Over the years, any number of pills, potions, and gels have claimed to work wonders for men's free testosterone. In reality, few of these options do any good.

It's only been more recently that free testosterone has slipped from being a "dirty word" into something that many men are discussing. As our knowledge of free testosterone has grown, so has the selection of ingredients, products, and compounds available.

Nugenix helped break the stereotype that free testosterone boosters are only for hardcore bodybuilders. GNC stores secured the exclusive rights to Nugenix's US launch and within three months it was one of the top selling vitality supplements in the entire GNC chain.

The key ingredient is Testofen® which is made from the rare Fenugreek plant. Testofen® has been shown in clinical trials to boost free testosterone levels, increase drive, and improve energy levels.

The proprietary Nugenix Free Testosterone Complex includes additional ingredients to complement and work closely with Testofen®. Nugenix is safe, effective, and has a number of youth-boosting benefits like helping you feel stronger, leaner, with a lot more drive and energy. Although most users report seeing the best results after at least four to six weeks of usage.

Studies from India and Queensland, Australia have shown strong and even spectacular results with the key ingredient in Nugenix, Testofen®. Benefits include increased drive and improved performance. These benefits primarily come from safely boosting free testosterone levels.

Nugenix is encapsulated in the United States under FDA Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP). GNC stores secured the exclusive retail rights to Nugenix's US launch but it's now available in Vitamin Shoppe, Vitamin World, and GNC. Right now, the company that has developed Nugenix is allowing new customers to see if they qualify.